Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "He's Over What My Generation Wears" — Daughter Shares Ugly Outfits Dad Got Her for 25th BDay In a viral TikTok video, one woman shared the jaw-dropping outfits her father purchased for her 25th birthday. And yes, they are that bad. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 19 2023, Published 12:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@samclardy

“If you’re ever wondering if a man should ever buy a girl clothes — specifically a father for a daughter — with absolutely no help … I would suggest not,” TikTok creator @samclardy (Sam) said in a try-on haul of the outfits her dad purchased for her 25th birthday. Before the big reveal, Sam prefaced that her father is “over” the clothing her generation wears and took it upon himself to provide his daughter with better options.

Article continues below advertisement

And based on where he bought the items, users in the comment section immediately knew they were in for a treat. The creator explained that her dad took to Facebook to do a bit of shopping, and the outcome was interesting, to say the least. Now you may be thinking to yourself, “It can’t be that bad.” Well, you’d be sorely mistaken. Here’s what happened.

Source: TikTok/@samclardy

Article continues below advertisement

A dad bought ugly clothes for his 25-year-old daughter’s birthday.

In her viral video, the creator shared the jaw-dropping outfits her father purchased for her 25th birthday. First, Sam showed TikTok the first top her dad bought for her.

Donning a blue boxy blouse with floral designs, the creator looked like a kindergartener on picture day. However, the pants he bought to complement the top truly took the 'fit to the next level.

Article continues below advertisement

As Sam moved further away from the camera, users caught glimpses of navy blue pants that didn’t look terrible at first glance. But when she finally stepped all the way back, TikTok saw the bottoms in their full glory.

Article continues below advertisement

The creator then revealed she was wearing capris made of stretchy material that flared out at the knees. “What the hell are these?” Sam questioned. And the high-fashion outfits didn’t stop there.

The second outfit the dad bought his daughter was very patriotic.

Source: TikTok/@samclardy

Sam’s viral video was the gift that kept on giving. While the first outfit her dad purchased her was undoubtedly unsightly, nothing compared to what came next.

Article continues below advertisement

The creator explained that because her birthday falls on Memorial Day weekend every year and occurs around the Fourth of July, her father decided to gift her two pieces of clothing that exemplified the two patriotic holidays.

“My dad thought this next outfit would be perfect!” Sam joked. She then revealed an ill-fitting American flag t-shirt with buttons near the neckline and bright red pants to match.

Article continues below advertisement

And the funniest part? The bottoms were the same capris as the navy blue knee-length ones. “Same ‘shants’ as before,” the creator noted. “God help us all.”

Naturally, TikTok users had a lot to say about the outfits Sam’s dad chose for her. “It’s so much worse than I thought it would be,” one user wrote, followed by two crying emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person offered a suggestion that would dial things up a notch. “You’re missing the little Skechers slip-ons,” they joked. "Nana going for a mall walk," someone else wrote, while another said: "I am wheezing lmfao, such a nana fit."