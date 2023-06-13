Home > Viral News > Trending Dad Hilariously Reviews Daughter's "Slow" Home "Restaurant" in Viral Post Chris Kyle visited his 18-month-old daughter Ava's home "restaurant" and gave an honest review, which has gone viral on Instagram. By Robin Zlotnick Jun. 13 2023, Updated 6:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Like the rest of us, Chris Kyle is staying home these days. But that doesn't mean that he isn't trying to support local businesses... very local businesses. Chris' adorable daughter, Ava, who's about 18 months old, opened a "restaurant" at home using her play kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris decided to support her endeavor but also posted a brutally (and hilariously) honest review of his experience on Instagram. It's now gone completely viral, mostly because it's extremely cute.

Article continues below advertisement

"So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today," Chris posted on Instagram. "It's called Ava's Kitchen, just opened end of April. It's a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.

"First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it's not my birthday? She's talm'bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy's. I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I'm the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol.

Article continues below advertisement

"Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I'll give her another chance. Let's not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake."

Chris' post went viral, garnering over 9,500 likes. His hilarious review coupled with that photo, which is too cute for words, made Chris and Ava instant internet sensations.

Article continues below advertisement

Although you can probably tell from the pictures, Chris told Bored Panda, "Ava's personality is absolutely amazing. She is such a silly girl. From the moment she wakes up, she's laughing, smiling, and playing the entire day."

Article continues below advertisement

She truly does seem like a little ray of sunshine. And that play kitchen? Let's just say that toddler-me is extremely jealous. That play set is incredible.

Chris wasn't sure about the kitchen at first because it was so expensive. But his wife thought it was a good idea, and it brings Ava so much joy that he's come around. "It has been worth every penny," he said. "Ava is the star of her own little world when she is ready to play."

Article continues below advertisement

(Of course, sometimes, in the middle of playing, she has to take a Paw Patrol break. Her customers understand.)

Article continues below advertisement

Chris says he and Ava usually hang out all day every day. He is an entrepreneur and works from home, so he and Ava get to hang out all the time. Ava is featured all over Chris's Instagram account and the two of them are hilarious together.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris is "overwhelmed by the love and words of encouragement surrounding their viral post." He added, "During these tough times, I'm glad to see our post shine bright in the lives of people around the world."