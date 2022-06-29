Conflicted Dad May Have Gotten His Son’s Girlfriend Pregnant, Asks Internet for Help

"The conversation was not easy at all. My son was very confused and upset as would anyone honestly. I expected him to yell at me but the shock was too much for him to get a strong reaction but he was still very serious. I made sure he knew I’d understand if this is too much for him so whatever he needs from me I will try to do. As of right now he just needs some space. And I said in another comment that after our talk last night he messaged me about going over to her place so he can hear this from her too."