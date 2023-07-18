Home > Viral News > Trending Dad Swaps Out His Son’s Happy Meal With Homemade Food to See if He’d Notice A dad replaced his son's Happy Meal food with homemade fare, and even went so far as to swap out the toy. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 18 2023, Published 8:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mamfam4

"The global fast food market grew from $610.66 billion in 2022 to $652.73 billion in 2023," according to Globe Newswire, so it's evident that folks just keep buying more and more of the stuff.

And one of the more curious consequences of regular fast food consumption, besides chowing down on usually fiber-less, calorically-dense meals, is that it has a tendency to make picky eaters even pickier.

When you think of picky eaters, the first thought that pops into your mind is probably children, and I don't know about you, but when I was younger, getting a Happy Meal felt like a miniature trip to Disneyland in a box. So if anyone came between me and that good time I was about to have, I'd definitely notice. And this dad wanted to see if his son would do after replacing the grub inside of his Happy Meal.

He writes in a text overlay of the video as he begins to swap out the McNuggets in his child's Happy Meal box for a homemade variation: "I replaced my son's McDonald's with homemade food"

"Let's see if he notices a difference," he continues in another overlay. He then closes up the Happy Meal box, while leaving the camera recording to see his son's reaction, gauging whether or not he will notice he's been McDuped.

The young boy's father gets sat in front of the camera and his dad tells him that he got him a Happy Meal, which brings a smile to the child's face.

At first, he extricates a french fry from the box and smells it before taking a bite....he seems to immediately sense something is wrong as he continues to chomp on the potato, and then adds salt to improve the flavor. "There we go," he says.

He opens up his container of chicken nuggets, and it only takes him a glance to see that they appear different than the ones he's probably accustomed to from the fast food franchise.

"I think he notices," the dad writes in a text overlay, followed up a laughing emoji. "Y'all tweakin'," the young boy says into the camera while holding up the nugget.

He takes a bite, still looking into the camera, with a suspecting look on his face. "What's going on?" he asks, after remarking that the nuggets "taste weird."

"I'm done with this," he says, placing his food back into the Happy Meal box. He then extricates the toy from the box, which is a pair of fake teeth: something you'd see in a gag store or a Party City.

"What the f---," the young man says while looking into the camera, the faux teeth in his mouth. Commenters seemed tickled pink by the young man's reaction to the disappointment he felt with the Happy Meal: "He said this happy meal is not happy mealing," one wrote.

Another thought that it funny that he was seemingly conducting an entire review in the video: "Not him doing a food review lol" "the toy and what he said after had me Rollin," someone else penned.