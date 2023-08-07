Home > Viral News > Trending This Dad Told His Kid About Rabies, Not Babies, Because His Daughter Got Her Words Mixed Up A daughter asked her dad what having babies was like, but she accidentally said rabies. Now the kid thinks giving birth is like having rabies. By Jennifer Tisdale Aug. 7 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@momchats (video still) Where do rabies come from?

Dad, where do rabies come from? That's basically what one man heard when his daughter asked if it hurt to have rabies. Here's the thing, it probably does hurt to have rabies, but his child meant to say babies. He then proceeded to give her a thoroughly honest answer about what rabies must feel like, and she toddled away from that conversation believing that's what birth was all about.

Article continues below advertisement

However, there is more to the story. This mixup wasn't discovered until his wife overheard their daughter telling her sibling something truly wild. Thankfully, mom had the presence of mind to record a TikTok where she asks her husband what happened. I have watched this several times. It's a dopamine-filled delight.

Source: TikTok/@momchats (video still) This is like a storyline on 'Seinfeld'

Article continues below advertisement

This is not where rabies come from.

When I think of rabies, and I never do, I think of wild animals our parents warned us about when we dared set foot into any sort of wooded area. They are filled with this disease that seemingly drives them crazy and honestly was probably the inspiration behind more than one zombie movie. I'll say this, it certainly doesn't seem funny — until now.

A couple who goes by @momchats and @dadchats on TikTok, were reduced to a crippling kind of laughter when mom asked dad about a chat she heard between their children. Kids are unintentionally hilarious, but this time, they had a little help.

Article continues below advertisement

@momchats Maybe we will do better when she asks where babies come from. ♬ Positive Nanana - Balang_3go

"Why are you recording us eating cake," asks dad. "Because I have a question for you," mom says back. "Why did I overhear Riley telling Mason I was foaming at the mouth when I was having Bailey?" Naturally dad looks momentarily confused as he continues to eat cake.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially they're both laughing about a ridiculous question. It's the kind of goofy thing a kid would say and it's funny because it's odd. Mom heard his as she was putting everyone to bed and needed to know where it came from. Suddenly things click for dad.

Looking at the TikTok as mom repeats what their 4 year-old said, you can see the moment where things fall into place for dad. His laughter goes from a "oh, kids," kind of giggle to an outright guffaw. He's cackling so hard, there is no sound.

Article continues below advertisement

Have you ever lost it so bad that you no longer knew what to do with parts of your body? Well, dad is now waving his hands back and forth. The joy has to go somewhere!

Article continues below advertisement

Again their daughter said, "Moms foam at the mouth when having babies,"' says said mom. "I need to understand why they think I was foaming at the mouth." Dad is now standing because this comedy cannot be contained by a chair or a slice of cake. It's simply too much.

Source: Leonard Reese on Unsplash Not even cake could contain the laughter!

Article continues below advertisement

He finally utters one word: rabies. "You told them I had rabies?" mom fires back. That's not what happened at all. One time someone said the word suitcase but I heard suit goose, and I now own a t-shirt with a goose on it, wearing a suit, carrying a suitcase. What's great about these sorts of mistakes is that they can really balloon out into a very long joke.