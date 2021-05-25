In May 2021, a prank video of a mom switching her baby started making its rounds again on the social media platform. And the dad's reaction is everything.

When it comes to TikTok , there's no shortage of entertaining bite-sized videos that will keep you scrolling for hours. Mixed in with the dance trends, challenges, fun filters, and adorable cat shenanigans are tried and true prank videos. And some of the best clips in the latter category are those that don't turn out exactly as you might think.

A mom switched her baby on TikTok to see if her husband would notice.

The video, which was posted on the @mikeandkat TikTok account, initially went viral in December 2020. It features mom Kat Stickler (@katstickler) swapping their daughter, MK, with Kat's friend Sharon's baby to see if Mike noticed or not. Spoiler alert: He definitely noticed.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Kat began the TikTok video by introducing viewers to the two babies: her and Mike's baby, MK, and the "other" baby, who was wearing MK's bow. Next, she pushed a stroller into their living room and asked Mike to please get MK out. Unbeknownst to Mike, however, Kat had her iPhone recording him as he did a double-take when he went to get "MK" out of the stroller.

“This is not our baby," he pointed out, the alarm clearly evident in his voice. "What are you ... This is not our baby." "What do you mean?" Kat asked innocently.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Mike proceeded to pick up the other baby and gently cradle them in his arms — but he was still confused AF and panicking about MK being MIA. "Katherine, what are you ... Is this a prank?" he said. "You're pranking me right now. Tell me, where's MK?" "This is not our baby," he maintained. "You went to the park, right? Katherine, this is not our baby. This isn't funny."

Article continues below advertisement

As Mike's panic grew even more, Kat rushed in to finally let him know that MK was perfectly fine. "I'm pranking you, I'm sorry!" she told him. "That's not funny! Oh my god, that's not funny. Who's baby is this?" a relieved but still shaken-up Mike said. "My heart is beating so fast, I thought you literally lost our child. I live in a prank!" "Why did I think he wouldn’t notice," Kat aptly captioned the TikTok video, which has since attracted 1.9 million likes.