Dad Asks Nanny to Tidy up After She Invites Herself Over for Thanksgiving

Just a heads-up in case you forgot: nannies are not maids! It's honestly baffling how some folks expect their nannies to handle all the household chores, tackling everything from deep cleaning the house to washing the dishes you left marinating in the sink overnight.

Take it from TikTok creator Ku'uipo Dawn (@kuuipodawn), who decided to crash the Thanksgiving party of the family she works for because, well, she didn't have any other plans! Before the mouth-watering feast, the patriarch threw a curveball and asked Ku'uipo to do something that was definitely not in her job description. Hold on — don't jump to conclusions! It's not scandalous, we promise.

This dad wanted the family nanny to clean the house for Thanksgiving.

"I asked the dad of the family I nanny for if my family could come over for Thanksgiving since we don't have plans, and he said this at the end of the video... What're your thoughts?" Ku'uipo wrote in a text overlay of her video.

In the viral video, posted on Nov. 23, 2023, Ku'uipo said she and her husband Jordan kicked off Thanksgiving with his dad. When they found themselves twiddling their thumbs in boredom, Ku'uipo and her family headed out their front door and crashed the Thanksgiving party of the family she works for.

Now, here's the kicker — before the big feast, the dad pulled Ku'uipo aside and asked her to tidy up his house. When she asked him if he would pay her, he replied, "Well, aren't you coming over for Thanksgiving anyways?" He then told Ku'uipo he would pay her in the currency of the holiday gods: Food!

TikTok thought it was weird Ku'uipo spent Thanksgiving with her employer.

As of this writing, Ku'uipo's video has amassed over 1.7 million views and counting. Additionally, it has garnered more than 102,200 likes and drew 1,100 comments from fellow TikTokers who just couldn't wrap their heads around Ku'uipo spending Thanksgiving with her boss.

"Is it weird that the dad said that? Sure," one person said, adding, "Is it weird to wanna spend Thanksgiving with them and invite your family over? Absolutely."

A second TikTok user agreed, commenting, "I think it's unprofessional to ask your employer to spend a holiday with them. His response isn't great. But now he's having to host your family. IDK." "You need to not go there," a third user wrote. "There needs to [be] some separation between work and personal."

A former nanny confidently stated, "If I'm inviting guests to my employer's house, then uh yeah, I'm going to clean for free if asked." "I nannied for years and was very close with the family," another TikTok user replied, "and I would never invite myself and my family over for holidays with them." Someone else pointed out, "Why would you ask [though]? At the end of the day, you're there to work. It's like me asking my manager if I can come over to her house for the holidays…"

Others took the time to defend Ku'uipo, calling out her boss's rudeness. "I honestly could not show up after that comment," a TikTok user shared. "Joke or no joke, it's uncomfortable."