DaddyOFive's Mike and Heather Martin Were Driven off the Internet After Child Abuse Claims

The DaddyOFive YouTube channel once capitalized on the trend of outrageous, shock-value prank videos, with parents Heather and Mike Martin filming the pranks they pulled on their five children. That is — until the family took it too far.

When the parents were accused of child abuse after a particularly heartbreaking video was posted to their channel, they were forced off of YouTube, calling into question where the line with online prank videos was.

But where is DaddyOFive now?