Dan Jeannotte and Heidi Hawkins Share the Love of Acting and So Much More

On The Bold Type, Dan Jeannotte plays Ryan Decker, a twenty-something New Yorker who works at a high profile magazine. On the show, we watched him get involved in an on and off relationship with Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), which falls apart due to his fear of settling down.

When it comes to relationships, Dan and his on-screen character couldn't be more different. In fact, he has been happily married to a fellow actor, Heidi Hawkins, since 2012. So, what's there to know about Heidi, Dan's wife?