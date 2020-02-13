We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Dan Jeannotte and Heidi Hawkins Share the Love of Acting and So Much More

On The Bold Type, Dan Jeannotte plays Ryan Decker, a twenty-something New Yorker who works at a high profile magazine. On the show, we watched him get involved in an on and off relationship with Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), which falls apart due to his fear of settling down. 

When it comes to relationships, Dan and his on-screen character couldn't be more different. In fact, he has been happily married to a fellow actor, Heidi Hawkins, since 2012. So, what's there to know about Heidi, Dan's wife

Dan and Heidi have the most adorable meet-cute story to boast.

On-screen, Dan plays a free-spirited, adventure-hungry character who has difficulties with monogamous relationships. In real life, however, he has been in a happy relationship for the better half of the past decade. 