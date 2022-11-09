Scottish Singer Dan McCafferty, Frontman of Nazareth, Has Died at 76

Dan McCafferty’s cause of death has been disclosed to the public at this time. Per CNN, the singer retired from touring with Nazareth in 2013 because of breathing difficulties stemming from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which the Mayo Clinic describes as an "inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs."

Pete Agnew took to Instagram via the band's official page on Nov. 8, 2022 to share the heartbreaking news with fans.