Scottish Singer Dan McCafferty, Frontman of Nazareth, Has Died at 76
Scottish vocalist Dan McCafferty, best known for being the original lead singer of the band Nazareth, has passed away. He was 76.
After Dan's death was announced by fellow bandmate Pete Agnew, fans took to social media to share their condolences. Now, many want to know — what exactly happened to Dan McCafferty? What was the rocker’s cause of death? Here’s everything that has been made public.
What was Dan McCafferty’s cause of death?
Dan McCafferty’s cause of death has been disclosed to the public at this time. Per CNN, the singer retired from touring with Nazareth in 2013 because of breathing difficulties stemming from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which the Mayo Clinic describes as an "inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs."
Pete Agnew took to Instagram via the band's official page on Nov. 8, 2022 to share the heartbreaking news with fans.
“Dan died at 12:40 p.m. today,” Dan shared in the post. “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann [McCafferty’s wife] and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend, and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.”
Dan McCaferrty and the band Nazareth were known for the Top 10 hit “Love Hurts.”
While some folks can recall Nazareth’s hit songs such as “Broken Down Angel” and “Hair of the Dog,” the group achieved chart success with “Love Hurts” — the cover song of the Everly Brothers' original record — that reached the top 10 rock chart.
Aside from Dan’s work with the band, the singer also explored solo ventures switch three albums that include his self-titled project in 1975, “Into the Ring” in 1987, and his final work, “Last Testament” in 2019.
Fans of the rock vocalist will remember his raspy tone and passion for music. Dan leaves behind his wife, Maryann, and their two children.
Our thoughts are with the family fans and loved ones of Dan McCafferty at this time.