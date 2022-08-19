Dan Price's Ex-Wife Has Been Trying to Inform People About His Behavior for Years

Speaking about the charges raised against him in Seattle court by Hayne, as well as the other allegations against him, Price told The New York Times, "I trust the legal process, and I am looking forward to presenting my defense and proving my innocence." Only time will tell what comes of the trial and if Price ends up facing any real legal penalties for the alleged actions that he perpetrated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.