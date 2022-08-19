Dan Price's Ex-Wife Has Been Trying to Inform People About His Behavior for Years
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic and sexual abuse.
If you're familiar with who Dan Price is, it's likely due to his viral career story. By taking a huge pay cut as the CEO of Gravity Payments, Price made it so that all of his employees would be paid a minimum of $70,000 a year. This huge move was applauded by everyone from The New York Times to Kelly Clarkson, and Price became a bonafide social media star speaking out against corporate greed.
However, the most recent reason that Price is making headlines has nothing to do with inventive business practices. Instead, the CEO is facing some serious allegations from his ex-wife as well as former employees and partners. So, what do we know about Price's ex-wife and the accusations being made about him? Keep reading to find out.
Who is Dan Price's ex-wife?
Price was previously married to Kristie Colón. According to her LinkedIn, she attended Seattle Pacific University from 2004 to 2006 where she earned a degree in English as well as creative writing. She was also the recipient of a provost’s scholarship from the institution. We don't know her exact age, but based on accounts on social media as well as when she attended college, it's fair to assume that Colón is in her late thirties.
Little is known about Colón's relationship with Dan, but it appears as though the duo tied the knot back in 2005. They remained a couple for roughly seven years before splitting in 2012, but it's what came a few years after the former duo split that truly changed everything.
Per an article from Entrepreneur at the time, Colón gave a TEDx talk at the University of Kentucky that never saw the light of day due to her revealing that she was abused by an unnamed past person that she married. Despite not mentioning Price by name, Bloomberg Business Week clarified that Colón has only ever been married once.
Dan Price is facing some really serious allegations.
Although the situation with Colón happened years ago, she is far from the only person that has spoken out against Price. After a few years of rehabilitating his public image and growing a massive social media following, a 2022 profile by The New York Times spoke with past associates, romantic partners, and others who have known Price to paint a full picture of the things that he has done over the years.
The most harrowing allegation of them all came from three specific individuals: Kacie Margis, Shelby Alexandra Hayne, and Danni Askini, who all spoke at length about how Price sexually assaulted them in the New York Times profile about him.
Amidst the flurry of allegations against him, Price stepped down from his role as CEO of Gravity Payments.
Speaking about the charges raised against him in Seattle court by Hayne, as well as the other allegations against him, Price told The New York Times, "I trust the legal process, and I am looking forward to presenting my defense and proving my innocence." Only time will tell what comes of the trial and if Price ends up facing any real legal penalties for the alleged actions that he perpetrated.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.