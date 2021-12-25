Dana Canedy, The Author Behind 'A Journal for Jordan,' Is Making Waves In Publishing

Dana Canedy, The Author Behind 'A Journal for Jordan,' Is Making Waves In PublishingBy Tatayana Yomary
Pursuing a career in publishing is no easy feat. From dealing with feelings of self-doubt, to being attached to your words, and simply feeling anxious about sharing your work with the world, it’s enough to put your emotions into a tailspin. However, being passionate about telling stories is the driving force that boosts writers to get the job done. And Dana Canedy is no exception.
Dana has found herself in the spotlight after penning the memoir A Journal for Jordan. The book that has inspired the feature film starring Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams tells the story of love, bravery, and life. The memoir takes a deep dive into the life of a soldier who gives his unborn son love and advice as he’s deployed to Iraq. Now that the movie has officially hit theaters and has received rave reviews, fans are ready to learn more about the woman behind it all. So, where is Dana Canedy now? Read on to get your answer.
Dana Canedy currently serves as the Senior Vice President and publisher of the Simon & Schuster publishing imprint.
It’s the Black girl magic for me! Not only has Dana been able to make her mark in the publishing world as a journalist and editor — the 56-year-old has made history.
According to CNBC, Dana has earned the title of the Senior Vice President and publisher of the Simon & Schuster publishing imprint. Not to mention, Dana is the first Black woman to be at the helm of a department of its kind for any major publishing house.
While holding such a position comes with a substantial level of responsibility, Dana shared that her mission is to simply be a great role model for her 14-year-old son.
“I think it’s good for a boy to see his mother go to work everyday,” Dana told the outlet. “It’s not going to be unusual for my son, Jordan, when he’s in the workplace, to see a woman in a position of power.”
Dana is focused on publishing books that serve the masses while also working on more projects.
“I want to continue to put important books into the world,” Dana told WeAreTheMighty. “Books that help us to laugh and understand each other and give us some context about history. I want to write some more books myself."
Dana was awarded with a Pulitzer Prize in 2001.
It appears that greatness has always been a part of Dana’s story. While the publisher is certainly getting her flowers now with the release of A Journal for Jordan, the talent has also been awarded the publishing industry’s highest honor — a Pulitzer Prize.
CNBC shares that Dana — who previously worked at The New York Times from 1996 to 2021 — scored the coveted award for her piece, “How Race Is Lived In America”. The project shined a huge light on how race relations affect people in this country.
Plus, Dana’s LinkedIn page shares that she has been administering the Pulitzer Prizes since July 2017. So, it's safe to say that Dana is truly the epitome of success in the publishing field.
A Journal for Jordan is currently in theaters.