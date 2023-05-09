Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Instagram/@bravotv The Cast of Bravo's 'Dancing Queens' Is Constantly Raising the Barre Bravo's docuseries 'Dancing Queens' puts a spotlight on six professional ballroom dancers across the country. Let's meet the cast of the show! By Anna Garrison May 9 2023, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

In Bravo's docuseries Dancing Queens, six ballroom dancing divas are spotlighted as they compete across the country. The show highlights Pro-Am dancing, where amateur dancers pair with professional dancers. However, in these events, only the amateur dancer is judged, increasing the pressure. Not to mention, some women spend six figures on costumes, training, and more. Let's get to know the cast of Dancing Queens.

Sabrina Strasser from Toronto, Canada.

When Sabrina's not busy being a stay-at-home mom, she's in an on-again, off-again professional relationship with her dance partner, Stanislav Kochergin. Sabrina's competitive streak sometimes hinders her personal life, especially when her husband and kids worry that her drive to win takes away from her time at home.

Pooja Mehta from Scottsdale, Arizona.

As a makeup artist and beauty guru, Pooja is a self-described "rebel" in her family of doctors. She and her husband are raising two children in a mix of Jewish and Hindu traditions. However, dancing is also a family tradition — Pooja, her mother, and her sister all dance! The only problem is that their current dance party is also Colette's ex-pro partner, Kristijan Burazer.

Leonie Biggs from Haworth, New Jersey.

Leonie wants to have it all. Not only is she a mom and a dancer, but she has a demanding job in finance. This dance season, she also has a new professional partner, Koysta Samarskyi. Learning curves are typical for new relationships, even strictly ballroom ones, but Leonie is determined to do whatever it takes to be a champion.

Gaëlle Benchetrit from New York, New York.

Gaëlle was at the top of the competition, but a pregnancy stalled her dancing career before it took off. Now post-baby and back in the game, Gaëlle is the envy of the ballroom for her professional partner, Nino Langella, who also happens to be one of the top professional dancers in the world.

Donie Burch from New York, New York.

Donie has been passionate about dance since college, where she studied dance performance. Donie and her partner aim to be number one on the dance floor, but she also feels that not looking like a "stereotypical" dancer has held her back. Although she's currently single, Donie doesn't have a lot of room in her life for romance when her true love is ballroom dancing!

Colette Marotto from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Colette sees dancing as a way to center herself in a busy life as a business owner and mom to a son with special needs. After her original dance partner left her to compete with Pooja, she found a new partner in Oleksiy "Alex" Pigotskyy. Starting from scratch isn't easy, but Colette's eyes are on the prize. As they say, "All's fair in war and ballroom!"

