Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Instagram/@sabichicto 'Dancing Queens's' Sabrina Strasser Has Been Married to a Real Estate Executive for Years Who is Sabrina Strasser's husband? The 'Dancing Queens' star has been married to a real estate executive for over a decade. Details inside. By Tatayana Yomary May 9 2023, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Make room, Bravo fans. There is another Bravolebrity husband you need to get familiar with! The network’s new series, Dancing Queens, highlights the professional lives of six women in the ballroom dancing world. The women are in a battle for the ballroom title and the series shows their journey while serving up a hearty dose of drama.

Interestingly, Sabrina Strasser has become a standout among viewers as she vies for the title. And since she appears to be stiff competition, folks want the full tea about the dancer — from her training background to her personal life. So, who is Sabrina Strasser’s husband? Here’s the lowdown on her man.

Sabrina Strasser and her husband, Ronnie Strasser, share two children together.

It appears that Sabrina has entrepreneurship in common with her other half, Ronnie Strasser. According to LinkedIn, Ronnie currently serves as the owner of a real estate company, Phantom Developments. The company focused on various development projects throughout the Toronto area and beyond.

Aside from Ronnie’s real estate pursuits, he’s quite educated and holds a business administration degree from Harvard Business School. Additionally, Ronnie is also a graduate of the University of Toronto at Innis College. The couple, who have been married for over a decade, have welcomed two daughters into their union: Abigail and Chloe.

Sabrina Strasser is also the founder of the brand Sabi Chic.

It’s no secret that the world of dance is a huge part of Sabrina’s life. So, it makes sense that she turned her passion into a business. Sabi Chic is a clothing and accessories brand that offers a wide variety of dance essentials and lifestyle items ranging from unique Neoprene bags made to carry dancing equipment to loungewear pieces.

Additionally, the brand offers robes, booties, crossbody bags, totes, and bucket bags. In a November 2021 Facebook post, Sabrina shared how much her girls have influenced the brand Sabi Chic. “Did you know that they are a huge part of SabiChic? The name not only comes from my nickname being “Sabi” but… “S” stands for Sabrina, “Abi” stands for Abigail, and “Ch” in chic stands for Chloe. Hence, SabiChic,” the post reads.