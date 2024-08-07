Home > Entertainment Dancing to a Voicemail From Your Ex Is the Greatest TikTok Trend — Period "I guess I'll just call you from heaven now because that'll be my new home." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 7 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@cecilyjamelia (video stills)

Most viral trends on TikTok are either exceedingly boring or downright dangerous. We all remember the NyQuil Chicken Challenge of 2022 (we can't believe we have to say this but, please only use medication as directed). Perhaps it's the sheer volume of viral trends that makes it difficult to find one of the good ones. Gird your loins everyone because we got one!

Article continues below advertisement

It has come to our attention that folks are dancing to voicemails left by their exes and we have one question for them: How did all of you remember how to get into your voicemails? With no music and plenty of attitude, people are turning their heartbroken frowns upside down. This trend is great because it combines three wild things: pettiness, voyeurism, and dancing. Without further adieu, let's dig into the past and see what shakes out.

Article continues below advertisement

The dancing to an ex's voicemail trend on TikTok is a healing journey for everyone.

Plugging this into TikTok yields countless results from people of all ages, races, backgrounds, genders, and sexual orientations. The one thing that can bring us all together is successfully ridiculing a former partner. Hey, maybe they deserved it!

No one will be surprised by the fact that most of the videos appear to be made by women, while the calls seem to be from men. Here's another big twist (sarcasm), many of these men sound angry. They very clearly want to get their way and are extremely frustrated by the fact that they have been sent to phone jail, aka voicemail.

Article continues below advertisement

At least one dude has resorted to emotional manipulation. Morgan, who goes by @therealghostgirl on TikTok, dances along to her ex-husband's claim that he has been in an accident. Strangely enough, he sounds perfectly fine while describing the fact that his car is in a ditch and he had one person to call, but she didn't answer. This phantom accident is clearly Morgan's fault (more sarcasm). He ends by saying, "I guess I'll just call you from heaven now because that'll be my new home."

Article continues below advertisement

Another common thread is the guy who cannot seem to understand why the relationship ended while leaving an angry voicemail about it. Sir, the call is coming from inside the house — and it went to voicemail. Our favorite comes from Ivy, who goes by @inthecloudsdreaming on TikTok. Not only is she an incredible dancer, but she had to sashay her way through a message from a man who states he never believed she could actually leave. "I'm convinced I've done absolutely nothing wrong," he says. There's your answer!

Article continues below advertisement

There are so many options from which to choose but we're going to finish with Sarah's, aka @unbotheredginger. Guess what, she really is unbothered. Her ex says things like, he didn't do anything "legally wrong." Well, as long as you're wrong within the confines of the law, that's all that matters. This guy is confused by the fact that Sarah called the cops on him. We sincerely hope she's OK. He keeps demanding she speak to him and cites home ownership as a reason.