“Now What Do You Want?” — Woman Pranks Boss by Calling Him Over and Over Again, Now TikTok Loves Him

Source: TikTok | @tgerbs

Taylor is a woman of conviction, persistence, and dedication. That's because she wanted to see how many phone calls she could make to her boss to see how long it would take him to get angry. She posted the results of her experiment to her TikTok account @tgerbs, which left users who saw her video surmising that she was a very patient and understanding boss with a great sense of humor.

"Seeing how many times I can call my boss over and over again until he gets mad," the TikToker writes in a text overlay of her video as she records herself placing a call on an office phone as she leans closer into the device and looks into the camera.

"Hello," her boss says answering the phone. "Hey, did you, did you talk to Lou about the inspection?" she asks. "Yes I did I called him before so he should be out there," he says on the other end.

"OK, just email me the results," she tells her boss on the phone. "All right, bye," he says before she repeats the same send-off to him and ends the call — that's the first time she rings him up.

The clip then transitions to call No. 2. Taylor records herself phoning her boss in the office again. "Hello?" he answers. "Hey," she says, but before she can speak he says, "You just called me." "Yeah I know. Did you see my email with that voicemail?" she replies to her boss. "Yes I did." "All right, can you just respond and let me know?" she replies.

He doesn't sound too happy, "Yeah I'll respond to it but you keep on calling me, how am I gonna do anything?" "All right. Talk to you tomorrow, bye," she replies. "All right," he responds. It turns out the "talk to you tomorrow," was more of a figure of speech, as her video then cuts to the third phone call.

Source: TikTok | @tgerbs

"Um, are you gonna be here tomorrow?" she asks. "No...what...no I'm not gonna be here tomorrow." "When are you coming in?" she asks. "Maybe Friday morning, maybe," he tells her as she rattles off another request.

"I need you to definitely come in cause someone wants to have a meeting." There's a slight pause before he says, "Really? All right, very good. I'll be in." "9 o'clock. All right, " she tells him. "Very good, thank you," he says. They say bye to one another and she ends the third call, and then the video transitions to a fourth ring.

Seeing it's her again, he immediately states, "Now what could you possibly want. You've called me five ti—" "Can we get breakfast on Friday?" she asks the man, who begins cracking up laughing. "Yes, yes we can get breakfast ... so that means I'm buying and you're flying, you're going to get it." "Yes," she replies. "Goodbye," he tells her.

Source: TikTok | @tgerbs

"All right I won't call again," she tells him before hanging up the phone. But that, was a lie. "Hi," she says. "Now what do you want?" "Can you approve my request off for next week?" she asks him.

"Yes, as soon as I get a chance to look at it. Good lord." "All right thanks," she says, ending their fifth call. By the sixth, he is passed the point of being fed up. "Yes Taylor," he says, answering her sixth phone call.

"Hey stranger, feel like I haven't talked to you in a while." He laughs over the phone, "You called me six times." "But you answered every time!" "Why don't you just write everything, why don't you just write everything down and then call me one time?" he asks.

Source: TikTok | @tgerbs

"Look it says a lot because you answered every single phone call ... I would've blocked you by now." He tells her that he has to answer just to make sure that no one is in trouble at the business and to make sure that everything is running smoothly.