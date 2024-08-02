Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Rejects Idea Women Can’t Lead, Says Every Event She’s Been to Was Planned by Women "it’s such a female dominated field" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 2 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @dawsondoeslife

Sexism exists in our society in various forms. Whether it's down to the types of clothes that retailers sell for our children, or insurance companies in the way that they handle phone calls with women who are the head of households for the plans they own. Some people use sexist reasoning to try and express why women aren't capable of being effective in leadership positions, as well.

And while there's no shortage of female entrepreneurs and politicians all over the globe who expressly reject these aforementioned ideas, a TikToker named Dawson (@dawsondoeslife) provided a very basic explanation as to why she believes women are extremely capable leaders.

She offered up her argument in a 10-second clip that highlights how each and every event she's ever attended in her life was orchestrated and carried out by folks with a pair of X chromosomes. "The idea that women can't lead is so bizarre to me because I have never been to a single event in my entire life that was not almost entirely planned and executed by women," she says, looking into the camera.

In a caption for the video, she decided to explain the point of her post even further: "Dawson writes: "Most families would fall apart without women," and there's a ton of data that suggests when it comes to this point, i.e. who does the heavy lifting in families, women are unequivocally attributed as being the key component in keeping the familial unit intact for the majority of the population.

Pew Research Center writes that "women more than men adjust their careers for family life," indicating that when push comes to shove regarding career sacrifices, women are usually more willing to budge to care for or spend more time with family members than men.

In the comments section of Dawson's post, there were throngs of TikTokers who also agreed with her point. Several folks remarked that in their own familial dynamics, they wouldn't have been able to thrive or operate at all without their mothers taking the reins.

Someone remarked that when their store manager (a woman) has to leave for whatever reason, operations go to hell whenever the assistant is put in that position. This TikToker intimated that the assistant isn't good at their job because they're a man, and that the store manager is better suited to the task. Obviously, that's just one case and there are plenty of men who are great storage managers (and assistant managers) too.

Another person said the perception that women are better suited to tasks such as this doesn't help matters either, citing a conversation they had with a man who said that his sister-in-law was planning his own mother's birthday. "Had a man telling me about his sister-in-law planning his mom’s bday. 'She’s a woman so she’s taking care of everything.' EXCUSE ME SIR? Why is that?"

Distractify has also previously written about a woman who discussed the inherent sexism that comes with "woman-centric" tasks, as well. Like this one employee who rejected a manager's request she put together a breakfast for employees as a part of her rejecting to engage in "office housework."

Other people chimed in sharing their own anecdotes pertaining to leadership and organizational qualities as well: "My husband literally asked me where the extra toilet paper was. In the same place we store it in for YEARS," one woman penned. "Whenever anyone says this I’m also perplexed. While I gesture wildly at almost every aspect of daily life in the average household."

Someone else, however, thought that there was a difference between leading and organizing/planning: "Your take and most of the comments I see are talking about organizing, not necessarily 'leading.'"

Whereas someone else wrote about their own household: "My husband is a very capable man and so are my sons, but the house would fall apart without me and they all know it."