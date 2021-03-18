Does Danica Patrick Have a New Boyfriend? Sources Say She's Single

As the only woman to win an IndyCar series race, Danica Patrick has made quite the name for herself in the world of sports. She dropped out of high school in her pursuit of driving and was named Rookie of the Year for the 2005 Indianapolis 500 and 2005 IndyCar Series. But Danica isn't all business, and last we checked, she had been romantically involved with Aaron Rodgers. Now fans want to know: Does Danica have a new boyfriend ?

So, does Danica Patrick have a new boyfriend in 2021?

Fans will recall that 2020 was a pretty wild year for Danica. In July 2020, it was announced that Danica and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had split after two years of dating. In September 2020, Danica went on Quibi's The Rachel Hollis Show to outline just what she was looking forward to in a new relationship.

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Danica said, “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship." While neither party has spoken much publicly about the reasons for their breakup, it's safe to say Danica has been spending more time listening to her needs in the aftermath.

In the wake of her last relationship, Danica seems to have been doing a lot of traveling, including a recent tour in Egypt that she documented on her Instagram. Folded into the post was some sage advice about relationships, and how they were like "mirrors." "Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe ... We see all of life through our own personal lens. What you seek is seeking you. You get what you think you deserve. When you change, things you see change."

It sounds like she doesn't have a new boyfriend yet, but she has been doing a lot of soul-searching and ruminating during her awesome travel adventures. Personally, a vacation to a new place seems like a good trade-off for living a single life. Danica hasn't commented on what she thinks of her ex's recent engagement to Shailene Woodley, but it's safe to say she's having fun.