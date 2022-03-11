You May Recognize 'The Courtship' Suitor Mr. Daniel Bochicchio from Another Reality Series

The debut season of the experimental, Regency Era dating series The Courtship is in full swing, and heroine Ms. Nicole Rémy is quickly starting her own fairy-tale love story by narrowing down her pool of suitors.

While the software engineer had to make some tough cuts during the season premiere, she also went on her first solo date of the season with Mr. Daniel Bochicchio. The pair enjoyed an era-appropriate candlelit glass of champagne by the fountain, before fireworks went off over Castle Howard.