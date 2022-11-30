Danna From 'Love Without Borders' on Finding Love on TV: "It Is Quite an Adventure" (EXCLUSIVE)

Although she couldn't divulge any spoilers about what happens between her and her match, Danna did share that just being on a reality dating show was "quite an adventure." And, ahead of the series premiere, which drops on Bravo on Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. EST with back-to-back episodes, viewers are sure to be curious about the Love Without Borders cast, Danna included.

Danna is one of five Americans who agree to be matched with a partner, sight unseen, and travel to another country to meet them.