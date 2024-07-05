Home > Entertainment Was Danny Trejo Involved in a Fourth of July Fight Over Water Balloons? Here's What We Know "The reason why Danny as so infuriated was because usually people don't throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by." By Jamie Lee Jul. 5 2024, Published 1:17 p.m. ET Source: ABC 7

While it's not uncommon to see some Independence Day celebrations get a little chaotic, this year there was one incident — reportedly involving a rogue water balloon — that involved From Dusk Till Dawn and Machete star Danny Trejo.

Danny was at the celebrations in Sunland-Tujunga, Calif., when an altercation took place that has left fans confused about what really happened.

Did Danny Trejo get into a fight during a Fourth of July celebration?

The 80-year-old actor was behind the wheel of his baby-blue vintage convertible, driving down the route while happily stopping to take selfies with fans at the parade before chaos ensued.

According to witnesses who spoke to ABC 7, a water balloon was hurled at Danny's car, after which the actor got out of his vehicle and apparently confronted other parade-goers. Based on the videos going around, it looks like at one point Danny threw a punch at one guy, though it didn't land. Danny reportedly threw a foldable chair at one point too. Eventually, as seen in the footage, he was held back by some folks amid the brawl.

So what on earth really happened here? Well, according to what one witness told ABC 7, "This parade is like a thing where you throw water balloons back and forth at each other — that's like the whole thing, you know? You throw water at us, we hit them back." "The reason why Danny as so infuriated," he added, "was because usually people don't throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by."

As for Danny's side of things? He told TMZ that he saw some grown adults in their thirties — or "cowards," as he called them — hurling balloons, and that the whole thing escalated into something "childish."

Apparently the whole ordeal didn't last very long, and no arrests were made, but many fans came to Danny's defense online. "Hope he decides never to go back to do it! I know Danny personally, and he has the biggest heart! Always doing for others… and this is how he is treated!?!? F--k that noise @officialdannytrejo these people don’t deserve your kindness or your time," wrote one fan on Instagram.