Learn All About Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Clothing Line, House of Eleven

Viewers know that Darcey & Stacey contains no shortage of double trouble and drama! However, Season 4 of the TLC reality series depicts Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva taking their personal and professional lives to the next level.

In 2021, the 48-year-old twins transformed their House of Eleven clothing brand into a business endeavor far more successful than they could have imagined. Read on to learn more about their new and improved clothing line, the significance of its name, and how fans have responded.

Darcey and Stacey Silva recently expanded their clothing line, House of Eleven.

When Darcey and Stacey Silva started their reality television careers in 2010 on The Twin Life, they also began their joint clothing company. Dubbed House of Eleven, their fashion brand offered only clothes in the early 2010s but has since transformed into something far more all-encompassing. Now featuring everything from beauty and fragrance to footwear and handbags to home decor and jewelry as of 2021, House of Eleven covers all its bases.

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s clothing line, House of Eleven, gives fans access to the twins’ favorite pieces.

Aside from offering a variety of accessories, clothing, home goods, and more, Darcey and Stacey created a method for fans to shop their respective closets. On the House of Eleven website, the reality stars provide tabs labeled “Darcey’s Closet” and “Stacey’s Closet,” which feature specific pieces worn frequently by each twin.

Darcey’s page includes wardrobe staples such as form-fitting catsuits, sequin joggers, and leather jackets. Meanwhile, Stacey’s page features favorites like wide-legged denim jeans, military jackets, and simple stud earrings. Darcey & Stacey fans can also purchase replicas of the twins’ engagement rings.

Darcey and Stacy Silva honored their late brother by naming their clothing store House of Eleven.

House of Eleven holds a special meaning for the twin TLC stars. In July 1998, Darcey and Stacey’s brother, Michael, tragically died of cancer at age 27; their clothing line, House of Eleven, honors his memory. "He was born on 11 May and died on 11 July,” Darcey told Channel24 of the significance behind their clothing store’s name. “So that's where the number 11 comes, like 11-11 on the clock — manifesting your power and owning the things that you do."

Fans appreciate Darcey and Stacey’s dedication to body representation with their clothing line, House of Eleven.

It isn't a secret that most clothing brands cater to smaller sizes. However, that isn't the case with Darcey and Stacey’s company (House of Eleven clothing sizes range from Small to XXX-Large). On the House of Eleven website and Instagram page, the reality stars consistently feature models of all shapes and sizes — which fans greatly appreciate.

After sharing a photo of @theluxeplus modeling their bedazzled joggers in July, one user commented, “Love [that] you care about more curvy women [when] most designers [don’t].”

Other people also appreciate how Darcey and Stacey steer clear of filters and heavy editing when posting photos of themselves modeling their House of Eleven clothing.