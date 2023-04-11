Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Darcey & Stacey Source: TLC Darcey and Zack Are Together in the ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4 Finale — Where Are They Now? Are Darcey and Zack still dating after the 'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 finale? Darcey uninvites him from her twin sister Stacey's wedding. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 11 2023, Updated 12:52 p.m. ET

Cue the wedding bells! The Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey arrived on April 10 and features Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj saying, “I do,” in front of family and friends. However, in true TLC fashion, the big day doesn't go off without a hitch. While Darcey Silva doesn't ruin things with relationship drama, there is some to be had because these are the Silva twins, after all.

In the fourth installment’s final episode, Darcey goes back on her invite for her new partner, Zack, to attend Stacey's wedding. Does the act hint at trouble in paradise? Or is the couple still going strong? Here’s what we found now that filming for Season 4 is over.

Darcey’s new beau Zack reveals that he practices celibacy in Season 4 of ‘Darcey & Stacey.’

The final episodes of Darcey & Stacey Season 4 feature a new man in Darcey’s life. After being stood up by Cicero multiple times, the 48-year-old reality star decides it's time to move on — and she falls into the arms of another love interest shortly after. Darcey’s close friend first introduces her to Zack after she breaks things off with Cicero. However, he drops quite the bombshell once the duo start getting to know one another.

In a recent episode of Darcey & Stacey, Zack reveals that he practices celibacy — much to Darcey’s surprise. "I am shocked that this freaking hot a-- guy would be celibate,” the reality star admits on the show. “I don't know why he would waste time not having sex."

During their date, Zack tells Darcey that he prefers to stimulate women physically rather than mentally, but Darcey refuses to accept his explanation. In fact, she outwardly asks him if he liked to break rules. "Holy cow, you are going to get me in trouble here,” he replies.

Darcey’s blunt flirtation seemingly works on Zack, but it's unclear whether their date ends with sex. Whether it does or not, the reality star is determined to keep dating him — and even asks Zack to attend her sister’s wedding. But are they still together today?

Are Darcey and Zack still dating after ‘Darcey & Stacey’?

During the Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey intends to bring Zack as her date to her sister’s wedding. However, her ex, Georgi Rusev, throws a wrench in her plans. Tension was bound to ensue with Georgi as Florian’s best man and Darcey as Stacey’s maid of honor — and oh, how it does. "I don't want to see Darcey being with another guy in this wedding because I'm not okay with that,” Georgi explains in the finale. “You don't need to push this man in my face."

The drama comes to a head when Darcey’s ex reveals that they had hooked up in Miami several weeks before the rehearsal dinner. As a result, the reality star decides to withdraw Zack’s wedding invitation. “I just hope that Zack is understanding, but I don't know,” Darcey says. “This could definitely be a make it or break it moment."

Luckily, Zack takes the news well. But did Georgi create a divide between the two? Stacey and Florian’s wedding occurred in November 2022, meaning Darcey and Zack would be over six months into dating if they were still together. While neither party has confirmed their relationship's status, they still follow one another on Instagram — which is always a promising sign!