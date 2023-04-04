Will ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Return for a Fifth Season? Fans Want More of the Silva Twins

Double the trouble and double the drama! The two-hour Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey is almost upon us. On Apr. 10, the fourth installment of the TLC reality series will see Stacey Silva finally say, “I do,” to her now-husband Florian Sukaj, and most fans couldn’t be any more excited for the super-sized finale.

Article continues below advertisement

However, with the dramatic season coming to a close, viewers are already itching to learn more about the show's future. It's a TLC staple at this point and one of the more successful 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs. So, will Darcey & Stacey get a Season 5? Here’s what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a Season 5 of ‘Darcey & Stacey’?

With the Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey right around the corner, fans might wonder about the status of a fifth season. At this time, TLC has not released any information about Season 5 of the twin-centric reality series. But no need to fret! While we don’t know if Darcey & Stacey is renewed for another installment or canceled, several major indicators hint that the Silva sisters will grace our screens once more.

In November 2022, TLC announced they were renewing the reality series for a fourth season. The last episode of Darcey & Stacey Season 3 premiered in March 2022, meaning this news came eight months after the finale aired. With the Season 4 finale of the show set for April 10, word of a fifth installment likely won’t arrive any time soon.

Article continues below advertisement

However, if the network follows a similar timeline, we’ll likely receive renewal news around December 2023. So, what does that mean for a potential Season 5 premiere date? The network will likely stick to its longtime schedule regarding the series.

Article continues below advertisement

When will Season 5 of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ premiere on TLC?

Good news! If TLC renews Darcey & Stacey for Season 5, fans probably won’t need to wait long after the announcement for the first episode to drop. Based on the series’ Season 4 record, the premiere of the fifth installment will most likely arrive two months after the show’s renewal.

I can’t lie though. These two do make me laugh sometimes 🤭 #DarceyAndStacey — 🎃Miss E👻🧟‍♀️ (@MissE033) April 4, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Media outlets first learned of Darcey & Stacey Season 4 in November 2022 — and the first episode aired on Jan. 23, 2023. Because of this, we predict that the Season 5 premiere of Darcey & Stacey will drop in mid-to-late February of 2024. As for the finale? We expect the last episode of Season 5 to arrive in mid-to-late May of 2024.

How many episodes will ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 5 have?

Source: TLC

Since the reality series’ debut in August 2020, each subsequent season has varied in terms of episodes. Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey consisted of 10 episodes, while the second installment had 11. However, the third season of the sisterly show only had nine. And Season 4 of the TLC twin series has the highest episode number to date, with 13.