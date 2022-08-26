Books Behind the "Dark Academia" TikTok Trend You Need to Read

When Delaney Meyers-Petrov is accepted to the prestigious Godbole University which trains students to jump between parallel worlds, she's excited to prove that being Deaf doesn't mean she's fragile. However, when one of her classmates, Colton Price, is almost literally a ghost from her past, Delaney must form a shaky alliance with him to investigate a string of student deaths.

The Whispering Dark will be published on Oct. 18, 2022.