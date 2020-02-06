We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: getty

Meet Dashaun Wesley, the MC of HBO Max's New Show 'Legendary'

After Deadline mistakenly announced that The Good Place's Jameela Jamil would be MC-ing HBO Max's new vogueing competition show, Legendary, a little bit of chaos ensued. Jameela Jamil came out as queer on Twitter, and doubled down to explain she was only a judge on the show, not the MC.

But if Jameela isn't the MC of Legendary, who is? In an attempt to correct the inaccurate press release for her new show, Jameela herself clarified that "it's @DashaunWesley who has worked on this show for 2 years [who] is (and always has been) the MC of #Legendary."