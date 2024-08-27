Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “I’m Gonna Cry, What?” — 4-Year-Old Daughter Surprises Dad With Flowers, Leaves Him Speechless "Omgggggg I’m bawling." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 27 2024, 6:47 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @yaswurld

The first time men receive flowers is on the day of their funeral. Well, 88 percent of them anyway. That's according to this flower-gifting service that, in what seems to be a marketing campaign designed to tug at the heartstrings of folks by smacking them in the face with mortality, shared this statistic.

Clever marketing or not, it does seem that there are a lot of men who would love to receive flowers from a special somebody to let them feel like they're appreciated. And it certainly looks like this dad featured in TikToker Yaya Rozay's (@yaswurld) video was grateful to receive a bouquet from his 4-year-old daughter.

According to Yaya, she was out shopping with their kid when the little one asked if she could get her dad a bouquet of flowers because of how great of a job he's doing as a dad and because he "deserves" the kind gesture.

Yaya then recorded the interaction between dad and daughter and uploaded it to TikTok, where it's been tugging at the heartstrings of users all over the platform. The heartwarming clip accrued over 305K views on the application.

"I seen a post somewhere that said 'Most men wont receive their 1st bunch of flowers until their funeral,'" a text overlay in the video reads. It begins with a recording of a young child sitting in a shopping cart, holding a bouquet of flowers as she smiles into the camera.

As it turns out, getting Dad the flowers was all her idea, according to a caption appended to the TikTok: "Happy tears! 🥹 My baby girl has such a big heart! Her dad works so hard to provide for our family. If flowers is how she wants to show him love and appreciation then flowers he will get!"

The video then transitions to the child holding the flowers in her hand as she walks from the driveway of her home and heads toward the front door. Meijer grocery bags can be seen in the trunk of the vehicle.

Mom continues to delineate more of the story: "So when my 4-year-old baby girl insisted on getting her daddy flowers from the grocery store, we did just that." "When I asked her why she wanted to get daddy flowers, she replied, 'because he's such a good daddy and he deserves it.'"

At this point in the clip the 4-year-old can be heard speaking to her mom as she walks up the stairs to the front of their home. She then rings the doorbell and waits patiently to be let inside.

After heading inside, she heads straight toward her father who's sitting on the couch, holding a baby in his arms who is drinking from a bottle. "For you, you deserve it," the girl says to her dad, holding up the bouquet of flowers. At first, Dad doesn't seem to know how to react.

"I'm gonna cry, what?" he asks his daughter, before looking up at Mom who is recording their interaction. "Thank you, this smells so good!" he says. "I got it from the store for you," she tells him, before also showing off a bracelet that she got for herself as well.

"Thank you, sweetheart," he says to her as he embraces her for a hug. In addition to the flowers, she presented him with a smiley face card. Daddy appears to get emotional at this part in the clip, wiping his eyes as he thanks his daughter again.

Folks who responded to the video stated that they, too, gave a special man in their life flowers and that they didn't regret it one bit. "I bought my husband his first rose this year. The way he didn’t know what to say and smiled I knew I did right," one person penned.

Another remarked: "Stop because now I’m crying. My daughter wanted to get her dad flowers for Father’s Day and it was so sweet. Those things were alive for like a month."

