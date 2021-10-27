Rick Riordan's Latest Book Is Getting Turned Into a Disney Movie

Daughter of the Deep is a brand-new story inspired by 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. According to the official Puffin imprint summary of the novel, the main character is Ana Dakkar, a freshman student at the Harding-Pencroft Academy. Harding-Pencroft Academy is "a five-year high school that graduates the best marine scientists, naval warriors, navigators, and underwater explorers in the world."

Ana's parents died on a scientific expedition two years ago, and her only remaining family member is her older brother, Dev, who also attends the Academy. At the end of her freshman year, Ana and her classmates will be sent on a top-secret weekend trial at sea. However, on the bus ride to the trip, Ana and her schoolmates witness a tragedy that changes their trip (and their lives) forever.

But wait! There's more! A professor informs the class that they've been at war with a rival school for the past 150 years. Will Ana succeed on her mission? And what about her connection to the mysterious Captain Nemo?

Read Daughter of the Deep now.