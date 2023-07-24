Home > Viral News > Trending Daughter Purposely Leaves Wallet at Home While Getting Oil Change, Father Catches On In a viral post, a daughter purposely leaves wallet at home while getting an oil change with her father so he can pay, but things go left. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 24 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@leonciampa

It’s a tale as old as time: Parents being hoodwinked into paying for expenses for their grown children. Truth be told, folks truly have no shame in their game. After all, the belief is that if their parents are around, they shouldn't have to pay for anything — even if it’s a personal expense. And while most parents end up opening their wallets, that game doesn’t work on them all.

One TikTok user learned the meaning of getting schooled by a parent after his daughter purposely leaves her wallet while getting an oil change. How do you think things turned out? Here’s the 4-1-1.

A daughter purposely leaves her wallet while getting an oil change with her father on TikTok.

Nice try, toots! In a July 23, 2023 TikTok video, creator leonciampa @leonciampa shared a video of his latest trip to the mechanic with his daughter. The text on the video reads, “When your daughter asks you to go with her to get an oil change, but purposefully leaves her wallet at home so you have to pay… I know your tricks, Michelle.”

As the video begins, you see Michelle standing at a register. “$108.38,” the cashier tells Michelle is the price for her oil change. Michelle reaches for her Airpods case to take out her headphones as her father asks about her credit card.

“You have your credit card Michelle?” the creator asked her. “I don’t have it but I have Apple Pay,” Michelle says while smiling.

“Did you forget something at home?” the creator asks as he hands Michelle her wallet. Michelle lets out a big laugh and then says, “Are you serious?” and the video comes to an end.

TikTok users agree that Michelle tried to pull a fast one on her father and got schooled.

It appears that Michelle can no longer finesse her father out of his money. In a shocking turn of events, her dad flipped the script on her, and TikTok users believe that he will always catch her slipping moving forward. “That is a true father, LOL. Keep up the great work,” one user shared. "I need to do this to my sisters,” another user shared.

“My daughters do this, and I pretend I believe it was an accident,” one person chimed in. Interestingly, folks were not only surprised by Dad’s reverse play, they were surprised that an oil change cost that much money. “Me personally? I am not paying over $60 in total. That’s about $10 more than what I can get oil and the filter for myself,” one user shared.

However, many folks stated that depending on your car — especially a foreign-made vehicle — would yield a higher cost for an oil change and other maintenance services needed. Truth be told, there’s nothing wrong with a parent helping their adult children with an expense. However, there has been a rise in folks taking to social media and showing off how they finesse their parents into paying for certain expenses.

