"Girl Dad Final Boss" — Daughters Bedazzle Their Father's Bald Head, Go Massively Viral "I loveeeee girl dads so much." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 17 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Two sisters got creative with their bald girl dad's head in a viral TikTok that's racked up a ton of views on the popular social media platform. J (@jggdish) posted the clip that shows her and her sister making the most out of their dad's hairless real estate by plastering a bunch of adhesive plastic gems on it.

"Bedazzling our dad's bald head," a text overlay in J's video reads as she talks into the camera with her sister. They adjust the lens to get their father in the frame. At first, he doesn't look amused.

"Hi, we're gonna bedazzle our dad's bald head," she says into the camera after adjusting to include him in the frame. He smiles and gives a thumbs up to the camera before the clip transitions to a strip of gems being attached to the back of his follicle-less dome.

The two girls can be heard laughing as dad asks about measurements. They continue to stick strips of the gems onto his cranium, working their way up from the bottom, giggling the whole time.

They then place some individual little gemstones on top of his head and place a strip around his forehead. One of his daughter's holds up a bag to the camera in another portion of the video where she explains that she's going to place "a little bit of orange" on his head "because he loves orange."

They continue to work on his dome, adding more strips and individualized tiny beads as he asks if their work is going to leave any marks on his body. They don't answer and continue to add more stones — "It'll be fun, we'll bedazzle your head, yaaaay," he says sarcastically to the camera.

He then repeatedly calls the bedazzled head coverage a "tiara" and then the girls show off their handiwork on camera — it looks like his entire head has been decked out in sparkly bits and strips.

He then plays "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees as he sits down in his chair and begins dancing in place. His daughters can be heard giggling off-camera. The video received a ton of views, racking up nearly 2 million of them in just two days after it was posted.

Walmart's official TikTok account even got in on the action, penning, "He’s not a regular dad, he’s a ✨bedazzled✨ dad," to which J responded with an offer of a partnership with the popular retailer: "Don’t be shy send us some more and we’ll do the Walmart logo," she wrote.

Others loved that he was picking his own songs while his daughters decked out his head: "You know dad got to pick the playlist if he let you bedazzle," one wrote. Another replied: "Him listening to his fave tunes makes this so much butter."

Numerous other folks replied that this was a total "girl dad" move, which another TikToker says are "the most terrifying males on the planet" due to their willingness to make their daughters feel special no matter what.

"Let me explain, I don't care who you are, you show up to your daughter's elementary school, you can have a tutu, Princess Peach strawberry shortcake hair pins and your nails painted 150 different colors but because your daughter said that morning, 'I want Dada to wear a tutu.'"

