Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Landlord Denies Rental to Tenant With Multiple Schlerosis, It Backfires "That sounds like a major lawsuit." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 16 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @itsstacisiegel

TikToker Staci (@itsstacisiegel) recently shared a harrowing story about a landlord denying her rental because she has multiple sclerosis, racking up a hefty 213K views on the platform. In her video, Staci recounted the ordeal:

Article continues below advertisement

“I rented a house in Santa Monica... well, I applied, my application was accepted, I signed a lease, I paid the deposit... and you will not believe what the f--- happened... Five days before I was supposed to move in, the landlady, [...] called me and said, ‘Hey Staci, I have really bad news. I was just talking to my attorney, and I know that you have multiple sclerosis. He told me because you have MS, it's too much of a liability for me to let you move into the apartment.'"

Staci explained how this very blunt discrimination left her scrambling: “I f-----g freaked the f--- out because that is just such a clear violation of fair housing laws which are in place to protect people with disabilities ... I was calm and I explained to the landlady what she was doing. I said, ‘You know, this is illegal and you cannot do this.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Determined to fight back, Staci leveraged her experience as an investigative reporter. “I hung up the phone, I called HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), and I told them what happened. They said they would do an investigation ... In about a week, they called me and said, ‘OK, we've done our investigation and we've determined that you definitely have enough evidence to file a suit with her.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Reluctantly, Staci took legal action: “I did end up filing a suit ... she didn't have to let me move into the apartment, but she did have to pay me a s--- ton of money. If I told you how much it was, you would die. Karma is a b----.”

In her video, titled “This story happened a while ago but it’s an important one to tell and a good lesson for anyone who has been discriminated against or for any landlord considering denying a renter with a disability,” Staci emphasized the importance of knowing your rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsstacisiegel

Enacted in 1990, the ADA prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including housing. The TikTok community rallied around Staci, offering support and making light of the situation. One user commented, “Multiple Sclerosis warrior here great news glad you won.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote, “She wasn’t smart AT ALL!! And that’s actually good for you. Now you can move into another apartment with extra money in your pocket.” A third cracked a joke, “They have a limit of only one sclerosis,” to which Staci responded, “OMG my friend and I are dying over here. Funniest comment ever!”

Multiple sclerosis is a disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerve cells in the brain, optic nerve, and spinal cord. The ADA aims to ensure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else, mandating reasonable accommodations in housing and other areas of public life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsstacisiegel

Staci's story is a powerful reminder of the protections offered by the ADA and the importance of standing up for your rights. Her experience echoed high-profile cases, such as the one discussed in a recent New York Times article, highlighting the ongoing battle against disability discrimination.

Article continues below advertisement

Staci’s ordeal and subsequent victory illustrate the significance of the ADA in protecting individuals with disabilities. Her persistence gained her not only a personal triumph but also reinforced the broader message that discrimination in any form will not be tolerated.

As Staci’s story makes the rounds on TikTok, it serves as a motivator for others facing ADA violations to stand up for themselves, take action, and maybe even get a pay day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsstacisiegel