Landlord Gives Tours of Tenant’s Apartment Without Permission — So She Gets Revenge

However, there are some landlords who are clearly happy to make their money while doing the least amount of work possible. From paint jobs that make your apartment look more like a Jackson Pollock painting, to toilets and leaks that never get fixed, to jacking up the rent without warning, some landlords absolutely suck.

It's also especially unnerving when you don't feel like the space you pay to live in is actually yours, which is how TikToker @trashy_taylor felt when she expressed how fed up she was with the way her building management handled showing prospective tenants tours of the premises.