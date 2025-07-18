Who Is Dave Portnoy Dating? Here's What We Know About His Relationship The Barstool Sports founder is reportedly dating a younger woman. By Niko Mann Published July 18 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @stoolpresidente

Fans of Barstool Sports are wondering who the founder of the blog, Dave Portnoy, is dating. The social media personality is reportedly dating a much younger woman and was seen with her at an NBA game in April of 2024.

Speculation about the young lady ran rampant on social media after the two were seen sitting behind commentators at the NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. A video of the two was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral.

Source: Instagram / @stoolpresidente ; YouTube / @Fame News

Who is Dave Portnoy dating?

Dave Portnoy is apparently dating a 26-year-old woman named Camryn D’Aloia, and many were shocked by the couple's age difference. The Barstool Sports founder was born in 1977 and is 22 years older than his young girlfriend. The businessman confirmed the relationship in April of 2025 during an episode of the podcast, Drop a Pin.

While describing an incident in Nantucket, Mass., where he needed to be rescued by the Coast Guard, Dave was asked if he was with his mother at the time. Dave said that he was with "Cam." The blog founder added that she was "a girl [he was] dating." Dave also said that the couple being seen on-camera at the NBA playoffs was "unfortunate" due to his three-year relationship with Silvana Mojica ending only a few months before the sighting.

“We sat down and it’s like: ‘We are f--ked,’” he said, per Us Weekly. “I think I told her, ‘Just don’t panic, just don’t panic,’ because this girl does not want to be, you guys can appreciate that there is a level of notoriety that stinks when you’re well-known.” Camryn is a graduate of Framingham State University and reportedly worked for Nutrafol. The young woman reportedly saved Dave during the Coast Guard incident by swimming to shore and calling for help when his boat lost power.

“It was f--king scary,” said Dave of the incident. His boat was drifting on the water, and he said he told the Coast Guard that he couldn't stop the drift and told Camryn to swim to the shore and get help. “I was like, ‘You have to get off and tell somebody, I have no communication,’” he said. “She, before we got too far, dove off and went home and called the harbor master.”

NEW: Dave Portnoy, 48, Confirms Relationship with 26-Year-Old Camryn D’Aloia pic.twitter.com/ELCWqx253o — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) April 23, 2025

Fans trolled the couple on TikTok after learning about their relationship due to the age difference. One fan wrote, "She looks 12 years old. Also, he's sitting behind the commentators. Obviously he had to know he'd be on camera at some point," which prompted another to reply, "Right? Why do they look shocked?" One TikToker wrote, "She looks 13 next to a 50-year-old man." Another person asked, "Why is he dating someone half his age?"