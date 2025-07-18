Felix Baumgartner Was a Daredevil Who Loved a Challenge — Did He Have a Solid Net Worth? Felix Baumgartner's love of adrenaline made him a ton of money. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 18 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Outside of the entertainment world, and action films specifically, it's not often the world becomes familiar with a professional skydiver. One would have to participate in some pretty wild stunts to get the kind of recognition Felix Baumgartner got. Back in 2012, Red Bull sponsored a record-setting jump wherein Felix started 24 miles into the Earth's stratosphere, per The Washington Post.

For half a minute, Felix was supersonic and became the first human to break the sound barrier using only his body. The full free fall lasted four minutes and 20 seconds. More than 52 million watched the event, which was live-streamed on YouTube. Life after this iconic event was met with much controversy, but Felix still kept up his daredevil ways. Did they pay off? Here's what we know about Felix Baumgartner's net worth.

Source: Mega

What was Felix Baumgartner's net worth?

According to ESPN, Felix died in a paraglider crash along the eastern coast of Italy on July 17, 2025. At the time of his death, Celebrity Net Worth reported he was worth $5 million. Felix dedicated his life to breaking records. In 1999, he jumped from the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, claiming that it was the highest parachute jump at the time. Four years later, he skydived across the English Channel, becoming the first person to accomplish such a bizarre feat.

Felix Baumgartner Skydiver, BASE jumper, Daredevil Net worth: $5 million Felix Baumgartner was an Austrian skydiver, daredevil, and BASE jumper. He was widely known for jumping to Earth from a helium balloon from the stratosphere and landing in New Mexico, United States, as part of the Red Bull Stratos project. Birth date: April 20, 1969 Birthplace: Salzburg, Austria Birth name: Felix Baumgartner Father: Felix Baumgartner Sr. Mother: Eva Baumgartner Marriages: Mihaela Schwartzenberg (partner since 2014)

Felix also broke records in BASE jumping, in dangerous spots all over the world, including from the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. While it's unclear where he got his money, we do know Red Bull sponsored his stratosphere jump and was still sponsoring him at the time of his death. It stands to reason that some of Felix's other jumps were sponsored as well. Before he found skydiving, Felix briefly dabbled in boxing in 1992. He won his first and only fight.