Legendary Actor and Stuntman George P. Wilbur Has Passed Away at 81 By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 3 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Actor and stuntman George P. Wilbur, best known for portraying Michael Myers in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, has passed away. He was 81 years old.

George is also known for being a stand-in for John Wayne in the earlier years of his career. His death was announced by fellow stuntman and actor Chris Durand. As the news makes its rounds on social media, fans have shared condolences and tributes to the family. What is George P. Wilbur’s cause of death? Here’s everything we know.

George P. Wilbur’s cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

On Feb. 2, 2023, Chris Durand took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news about George’s death. “George P. Wilbur passed away last night,” Chris wrote on Facebook. “George, you were a class act and well-loved. You will be missed. May you rest in peace.”

Chris made it a point not to share the circumstances around George’s death. All we know at this time is that George passed in the evening hours of Feb. 1, 2023. At this time, funeral and memorial arrangements have not been shared with the public.

Rest In Peace, George P. Wilbur.



There's something poignant about the fact that you passed on exactly 28 years to the day after our beloved Donald Pleasence.



My condolences to your family, friends and colleagues. Thank you, sir. ❤️🎃 pic.twitter.com/f8ue6CQOQz — Slasher Trash (@SlasherTrash) February 2, 2023

George P. Wilbur was a revered stuntman and actor.

Luckily, George has been privileged to have an extensive career in the entertainment industry. Through the years, George has acted in various films and series including 1971’s Escape From the Planet of the Apes, 1987's The Running Man, 1991’s Fatal Exposure, 1993’s Renegade, and much more.

As for George’s stunt work, the talent worked on 1974’s Blazing Saddles, 2004’s The Notebook, 2013’s Cheap Thrills, and he has 131 other stuntman credits.

RIP to one of my favorite Michael Myers actors of all time, George P. Wilbur. One of the first horror stars I ever met was George back at the original Spooky World in 97’. A class act and true legend.#RIPGeorgePWilbur pic.twitter.com/XAShLYbCNf — Spencer Charnas (@spencerink) February 3, 2023