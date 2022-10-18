Iconic 'Halloween' Villain Michael Myers Has a Mysterious Nickname — Why Is He Called "The Shape"?

The word appears in US Legal.com's definition of spectral evidence law:

"Spectral evidence refers to a witness testimony that the accused person’s spirit or spectral shape appeared to him/her witness in a dream at the time the accused person’s physical body was at another location. It was accepted in the courts during the Salem Witch Trials. The evidence was accepted on the basis that the devil and his minions were powerful enough to send their spirits, or specters, to pure, religious people in order to lead them astray."