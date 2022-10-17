Michael Myers Isn't in the Best Shape in 'Halloween Ends' — Does He Die? (SPOILERS)

If you recall, Laurie mentions in Halloween Kills that "the more he kills, the more he transcends."

Now, this indicates that with each murder, Michael grows more powerful and proves just how invincible he is. Laurie's suggestion virtually comes to life in Halloween Ends because while stabbing Officer Mulaney (Jesse C. Boyd) to death in the sewers, Michael appears to regain his strength with each jab of his kitchen knife.