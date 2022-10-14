Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'? Here's What Happens in the Franchise's Final Film

They tie a nearly dead Michael to the top of their car and drive him to the local junkyard, accompanied by police and the supportive town. Laurie then finishes off her decades-long battle with Michael by pushing his body into a crushing machine, until all that’s left of him is a bloody pulp. That is, unless he somehow had a son or daughter … who could hunt Laurie’s descendants. But for now, both Laurie and her granddaughter are alive.

Halloween Ends is now playing in theaters worldwide and streaming on Peacock.