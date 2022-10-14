Let's Break Down the Jaw-Dropping Kill Count in 'Halloween Ends' (SPOILERS)

After his Halloween massacre, Corey heads to Laurie's (Jame Lee Curtis) house; our leading lady shoots him, and he falls off the second floor. He then stabs himself in the neck to frame Laurie for his death in front of an arriving Allyson.

Now, that should be the end of Corey, right? WRONG. Michael eventually shows up at Laurie's home, and when he goes to grab his knife, Corey wakes and the pair fight until Michael snaps the copycat's neck. Honestly, good riddance.