Judy Greer Plays DA Leah Askey in True-Crime Series 'The Thing About Pam' — Where Is She Now?

“Our job is to take what law enforcement brings us and then to present that case to the best of our ability to the jury. And that’s what we did. And so, I think I would have hoped that it would have resonated with [Greer], that we came to work to do our job," she continued, clearly offended on a slew of levels.

"The aftermath of it has been unfortunate for a lot of people, but not because we or I did anything wrong. And that’s the way that it’s been portrayed. And that is very disheartening for me."