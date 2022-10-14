'Halloween Ends' Finally Puts the 'Halloween' Franchise to Bed — Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

On Oct. 14, 2022, David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends arrived to possibly close out the franchise, putting scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode up against the potentially immortal Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) once again. Though they're mortal enemies, these two seemingly can't get enough of each other.

"Four years after her last encounter with Michael Myers, Laurie Strode finally decides to liberate herself and embrace life. However, a local murder unleashes a cascade of violence and terror, forcing her to confront the evil she can't control," the film's official Peacock synopsis reads.