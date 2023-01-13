Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Legendary Stuntman Robbie Knievel Has Reportedly Passed Away at 60 By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 13 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Professional stuntman Robbie Knievel, best known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” who performed over 300 jumps in his career, has reportedly passed away at 60 years old. Robbie was the son of icon Evel Knievel, who passed in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Robbie was known for setting 20 world records for his jumps as a daredevil. His death was announced on Jan. 13, 2023, by his family. As social media grieves yet another celebrity death and share tributes and memories, many want to know what happened. What was Robbie Knievel’s cause of death?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Robbie Knievel’s cause of death? It was related to his battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to TMZ, Robbie died on Friday, Jan. 13, after battling pancreatic cancer in hospice care. The heartbreaking news was revealed by members of Robbie’s family after he passed away with his daughters at his side.

The family did not disclose how long Robbie has been battling pancreatic cancer, and many fans were unaware of his health condition. At this time, funeral arrangements and plans for public memorials have not been shared by the family. However, we may learn more details in the coming days.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, followed in his father’s footsteps as a stunt performer.

Like father, like son. Robbie not only followed in his father Evel Knievel’s footsteps, but he also made history while doing so. Robbie appeared to be destined to follow the daredevil stuntman track as he performed for the first time at Evel’s Madison Square Garden show at 8 and made his first bike jump at the age of 4. Most notably, Robbie bested his father by successfully jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

Robbie’s other major feats include jumping 150 feet above tractor-trailer trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, Calif., which was his final stunt in 2011. Additionally, Robbie also impressed the masses by jumping over not one, not ten, but 30 limousines in 1998 at the Las Vegas Strip.

Article continues below advertisement

#RIP #RobbieKnievel, the legend who delighted Texas Motor Speedway crowds many times with his amazing aerial performances. He was cut from very special cloth. ❤ pic.twitter.com/oyoJJtkpI0 — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) January 13, 2023