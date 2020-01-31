We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
david-barnett-i-am-a-killer-what-happened-1580505127442.png
Source: Netflix

David Barnett Hopes to One Day "Be a Productive Member of Society"

By

Netflix's latest original crime series is called I Am a Killer and it follows death row inmates convicted of capital murder as they give their firsthand accounts of what happened that drove them to the point of committing such heinous crimes.

Episode 2 of I Am a Killer follows the case of David Barnett, who fatally stabbed his adoptive grandparents over 20 times. 

But what exactly happened to Barnett and why did he commit this murder? Keep reading.