Is David Blaine's Magic Actually Real or Is It All an Illusion?

While David himself will likely never admit how he does most of his stunts (unlike fellow magicians Penn Jillette and Teller who have made careers off of showing how they do their tricks), most of what he does is a result of him training his body.

His card tricks, as an example, are similar to that of other magicians. He uses diversion and statistics to determine what numbers people are likely to pick. He also shifts people's eyes to focus on something else while the "magic" occurs.