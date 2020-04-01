Inside Illusionist David Blaine's Engagement and His Messy Relationship History

These days, David’s romantic life seems to have died down somewhat. Now, he‘s apparently more focused on producing more specials and spending time with his daughter Dessa, who is now 9 years old. At the time of Dessa’s birth in January of 2011, there was a blizzard in the part of New York where David lived with Alizee. As a result, there were no cars on the road, and David was forced to hail a snow plow in order to get to the hospital.