What Is the "Happy Wand" in 'Animal Crossing' and How Do You Get One?

The recipe for a magic wand calls for three regular star fragments and one large star fragment. The latter is scarcer to come by and unfortunately whether you get one or not is pretty random, so it's best to wish on as many stars as you can during a given meteor shower, since they don't happen every day. If that all seems like a lot of work just to be able to quick-change into the outfit of your choice, there is another wand that does the same thing and may be easier to construct.