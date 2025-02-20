What Was the Net Worth of Former Governor David Boren When He Died? David campaigned on the platform of the "Boren Broom Brigade," promising to "sweep out the Old Guard" and implement reform. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 20 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Since 2004, Oklahoma has been a deeply red state, voting Republican for governor, senators, and representatives. But there was a time when the midwestern state was led by Democratic leaders, including one of the nation's youngest governors, David Boren.

David was just 33 years old when he took office as Democratic Governor of Oklahoma in the 1970s and eventually found himself on the national stage after former President Barack Obama tapped him for an intelligence position. He passed away in 2025, leaving behind a mixed legacy. Here's what we know about his net worth at his time of death.

Source: MEGA David Boren tapped as co-chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board by fmr President Barack Obama

Here's what we know about David Boren's net worth.

At the time of his death on Feb. 20, 2025, his estimated net worth was around $5-$6 million. David was born in Washington D.C. on April 21, 1941. His family has a strong tradition of serving in politics, with his father Lyle Boren serving in the House of Representatives for a decade.

David Boren Politician Net worth: $5 million David Boren was the former Governor of Oklahoma, serving under former President Barack Obama on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board in the 2000s. Birthdate: April 21, 1941 Birthplace: Washington D.C., USA Marriages: 2 (Janna Lou Little m. 1968-1976; Molly Shi m.1977-) Children: 2

David was elected Governor of Oklahoma in 1974 and ran on a platform of using the "Boren Broom Brigade" to "sweep out the Old Guard" and institute change and reform. He took office in 1975, serving only one term before turning his sights on the U.S. Senate.

He served as a senator for several terms, actively pressing for reform and working on multiple committees including the Senate Committee on Finance, the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, along with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. David was later tapped to serve as co-chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board by former President Barack Obama.

Here's what we know about David's cause of death and reputation when he passed.

Although David's political legacy was one of reform and cooperation, his personal legacy was complicated and dark. In 2025, David passed away from what was reported to be complications from diabetes in relative obscurity.

There was a reason that he disappeared from politics and he stopped being such a central figure in the Democratic party and national political stage. After retiring from politics, David served as the president of the University of Oklahoma. However, he abruptly retired in 2018, and a scandal soon broke.

In 2019, it was revealed that the University of Oklahoma had hired the Jones Day law firm to investigate reports of sexual misconduct by David against staff and students, who claimed he sexually harassed them. The investigation reported that the six witnesses who reported the misconduct were "generally credible."

