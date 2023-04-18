Home > Entertainment Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Author David Grann's Net Worth Will Only Increase With His Latest Novel 'The Wager' Nonfiction author David Grann's latest novel 'The Wager' just hit bookstores everywhere. What is his net worth? Here's the scoop. By Anna Garrison Apr. 18 2023, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

If you've never heard of journalist David Grann, chances are you've heard of his work. David is the author of bestselling nonfiction novels such as The Lost City of Z, The Devil and Sherlock Holmes: Tales of Murder, Madness, and Obsession, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, and The White Darkness.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of David's works are currently being adapted for film, if they haven't been already. Formerly a staff writer for The New Yorker and the editor-in-chief of The Hill, David's rise to fame has won him accolades in journalism. What is David Grann's net worth? And in what order should you read his books? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is David Grann's net worth?

According to FreshersLive, it's estimated that David Grann's current net worth is $5 million. When he's not writing feature articles, David spends much of his time thoroughly researching his book subjects. According to CBS, to write The Wager, David spent two years sifting through archival records of an 18th-century British warship called The Wager.

Then, David flew to Chile, chartered a boat, and visited the island where 145 castaways spent months marooned and fighting amongst one another on the brink of starvation. The reason for their wreck? The Wager was chasing a Spanish galleon dubbed "the prize of all the oceans." Fans will have to read for themselves to learn more. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder is now available wherever books are sold.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What order should you read David Grann's books?

So far, all of David Grann's books are standalone moments in history, so the order in which to read them is entirely up to the reader! In terms of chronology, his first novel, The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon, was published in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

Then followed The Devil and Sherlock Holmes: Tales of Murder, Madness, and Obsession in 2010, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI in 2017, The White Darkness in 2018, and most recently, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder in 2023.

Source: Amazon Studios

Article continues below advertisement

As a journalist, David has also published essays and feature articles since 1998. Many of the ideas for his books began as feature articles, including a 2003 article called The Old Man and the Gun that was later adapted into a 2018 film and his 2005 article The Lost City of Z. Many of his most popular features were included in The Devil and Sherlock Holmes, his 2010 novel.