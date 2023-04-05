All Aboard! David Hasselhoff Reveals How You Can Win a Trip to One of His Favorite Destinations (EXCLUSIVE)

All aboard! Your next big adventure is just a train ride away, and David Hasselhoff is here to plan it for you. In partnership with Trainline, a railway booking app, The Hoff is helping to launch its latest sweepstakes which will give one lucky winner an epic European rail vacation. And, the winner will get to choose from some of David's favorite train travel itineraries, as well as receive a travel stipend to put towards a two-night stay in a luxury hotel.

Distractify spoke exclusively with The Hoff who dished on his favorite train travel adventures, and how you can enter Trainline's Chief Conductor Contest. Keep reading to find out the details!

Trainline sweepstakes: Win a European railway trip planned by David Hasselhoff.

While some travelers prefer flying or driving to their next destination, David opts to take the train. "The romance of train travel is incredible, and the convenience is unbelievable," he said. As for his favorite destination, The Hoff told us that "Zurich is absolutely breathtaking." "The view that you get from Switzerland and from Austria are absolutely incredible," he continued. "But from Saint Moritz to Zurich. I was just like, my mouth was dropping and open and I was blown away by the views. They were incredible."

And for those who may feel uneasy about traveling between countries by train, The Hoff simply says, "Give it a try." "It’s very simple to book on Trainline because it’s so convenient," he said. "You don’t have to get there 2-3 hours early. You get on board with your luggage, you get incredible treatment and you get to know everyone on the train."

