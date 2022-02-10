Who Does 'Selma' Star David Oyelowo Play in HBO Max's Miniseries 'The Girl Before'?

But when Jane receives a bouquet of flowers for a woman named Emma (Jessica Plummer) — aka the building's previous occupant — she uncovers the home's dark past.

Considering Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Jessica Plummer (EastEnders), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), and David Oyelowo (Selma), among others, make up its cast, The Girl Before was set up for success. Who does David Oyelowo play?